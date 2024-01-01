WABAG MARKET OPENS FOR RURAL FARMERS TO SELL THEIR LOCAL PRODUCE

By: Mortimer Yangharry

Subsistence farmers throughout Enga Province are now able to sell their fresh produce at the recently completed, modern Wabag Market.

For the past 15 years, the provincial capital of Enga Province was without a proper market for farmers to sell their local produce but through the leadership of Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr Lino Tom, a K13 million grant was secured from Australian Aid (AUSAID) to construct a modern market that took less than 3 years to plan and build .



Rural farmers from Kandep, Laiagam, Wapenamanda, Kompiam, Ambum and Wabag are conveniently selling their fresh produce giving the public the privilege to have access to supplies or fresh fruits and vegetables on a daily basis.



Wabag Rural LLG President Roy Kipalan acknowledged the input of the Wabag District Development Authority to build this modern, market facility that also provides boarding and lodging facilities for farmers who want to overnight and complete their sales before returning to their respective areas.

President Kipalan appreciates the developmental aspirations of the WDDA in ensuring the people have access to government services that promotes socio-economic development and financial empowerment throughout the province accordingly.



A reasonable access fee of K3 is charged per vendor with fees collected to take care of administration costs and upkeep of market facilities on a regular basis.

The Wabag Market is conveniently located right in the heart of Wabag Town just opposite Malyam Hotel along the main Highlands Highway.