K2 MILLION INVESTMENTS IN FODE

The Provincial Member for Simbu, Noah Kool has capitalised K2 million from the provincial budget towards the Flexible Open Distance Education for the province.

This funding will assist grade ten and twelve’s dropout to upgrade their marks to further their education.

Kool is strongly urging those second chance students to enrol and upgrade their marks.

He said, this is also part of the provincial government’s commitment and priority to boost human resource in the province.

Simbu Provincial Administrator, Joe Punde stressed that, this investment is not a mistake, as they believe that educating human resource of the province is of paramount and a priority.

Mr Punde said, this very people will come back and serve the province with pride.

Simbu FODE Coordinator, Agnes Kaupa reiterated that, Simbu has produced some of the best, who have passed through FODE to further their studies.

Whilst acknowledging the provincial member for this investment, she highlighted that, FODE in the province needs more support in terms of upgrading its infrastructures and logistics.

Parents have been strongly urged to also monitor their children to ensure they are committed to their studies.