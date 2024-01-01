VILLAGES ALONG SEPIK RIVER HIT BY FLOOD

By Thelma Allingham

Several villages situated along the mighty Sepik River from Ambunti down to Angoram District in East Sepik province were badly affected by the continuous rain since last month.

The wet season experienced by the Sepik River people has affected their daily lives unlike previous years where the changes in weather patterns were usually predicted in advance by Village elders and the preparation of food rations was scheduled to survive the wet seasons.

The flooding in lowland villages along the Sepik River has left food gardens submerged along with aid-posts and houses, leaving villagers without proper drinking water and food.

Angoram District LLG Presidents were tasked to send assessment teams to visit their LLGs to collect data in order for the District Development Authority to assist with food relief supplies.

Angoram District Youth Coordinator Nolen Gumaim said the DDA is actively working towards assisting their people with much needed food supplies to help sustain their households through this wet weather.

Ambunti Drekikir District Administrator Ricky Wobar also said his district officials were tasks to visit affected areas and report back.

Meanwhile East Sepik Provincial Member Allan Bird visited several villages in the Angoram District that were affected by the wet weather and said to provide relief assistance.

Governor Bird committed K200,000 as immediate assistance fund to cater for assessment trips by Provincial Disaster Office and relief food and water supplies to areas that a badly affected by the natural disaster.

All five local level government areas in the Angoram District are reported to have been affected by the high rising water levels because of the recently experienced bad weather.