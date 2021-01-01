Kavieng International Airport Progress

The work of upgrading Kavieng Airport to International standard continues steadily since its ground breaking ceremony in July 2020.

With inclusion upgrade of the runway from 1.7km to 2.2km now. An extra 500m on the southern has been completed with finishing touches added to ensure runway is clear of any obstruction.

Away from the runway, works are being carried out on the new terminal building with the installation of steel structure beams and post, steel fixing and pouring of concrete.

The National Airports Corporation operations office is also being built, along with a New Power House and Airport market.

Once the Kavieng International Airport is fully complete it will cater for Boeing 737-800 series type aircrafts, opening up New Ireland to the World.

Although the Airport is being funded by the Asian Development Bank at a cost of K91 million, it is a project under the Lihir MOA signed by New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan when he was Prime Minister in 1995. The multimillion kina airport project is expected to be complete in July 2022.

“It is one of 27 impact projects promised by the State in 1995, 25 years ago, under the Lihir MOA that will add significant value and match the already newly constructed four-lane Kavavu Avenue from the airport to the waterfront built solely by the New Ireland Government to cater for the APEC visit in 2018”, said Sir J.