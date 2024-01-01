REGISTRATION CONTINUES FOR SOMARE SHIELD SOCCER TOURNAMENT

By Thelma Allingham

Sepik’s most iconic annual sporting event “The Somare Shield” is back after seventeen years of closure.

Wewak Football Association (WFA) through a partnership with Wewak District Development Authority (WDDA) revives the once iconic event as a show of appreciation and purposely to commemorate the life of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

The tournament is scheduled to be held on the 29th of June to the 7th of July this year. Registration still opens and will close on the 14th of June.

WFA President Judith Kumasi said teams from within East Sepik alone are encouraged to register for this year’s tournament and participate as this is the first time after 17 years Somare Shield is being revived.

President Kumasi said National Football League talents from Sepik are discouraged to join clubs registered for this event as the tournament’s objective is to facilitate raw talents from each districts and give them competition and exposure.

With only 50 spaces, President Kumasi said the 10 days event would be a massive and clubs who wishes to participate must make payments to secure their spot.

Local Business Houses, Stakeholders, NGOs and the general public are encouraged to spread the word and volunteer to help out WFA where possible to make this a successful event.