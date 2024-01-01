USAID AND IOM ASSIST HIGHLANDS COMMUNITIES

Following the natural disaster that hit the country recently, Highlands provinces were affected by flooding and landslides, hence team from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is on the ground delivering assistance to several communities affected.

IOM’s relief supplies has been made possible through the generous funding from the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and in partnership with the National Disaster Centre, and Provincial Disaster Centres in Chimbu, Jiwaka, Eastern Highlands, and Western Highlands provinces.

IOM worked closely with the national and sub-national government authorities, to quickly dispatch 200 shelter kits and 400 non-food item (NFI) kits to affected locations.

All kits were prepositioned in Mendi and Mount Hagen town. The kits include water jerry cans, soap, kitchen utensils, blankets, sleep mats, solar lights, and basic shelter repair and construction tools.

The Deputy Provincial Administrator of Chimbu, Chris Mundu expressed gratitude for the support.

“We are thankful to USAID and IOM for this timely assistance to help disaster-affected communities. This help will go a long way in improving the lives of the affected population,” Mundu said.

The NFI kits delivered will directly benefit up to 3,000 people in Chimbu, Jiwaka, Eastern Highlands and Western Highlands. Through USAID support, IOM will expand its response to reach more disaster affected communities in Enga, and East Sepik provinces, to address shelter-NFI, water, sanitation, and hygiene needs.