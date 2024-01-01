BSP ASSIST SCHOOL ADDRESSES SANITATION CHALLENGE

BSP continue to assist schools and communities it operates in to address their sanitation challenges. The latest recipient are the students of Jame Primary School in Maprik, East Sepik Province assisted through its Wewak Branch Community Project.

BSP Wewak Branch Manager Philip Solala said the poor and unhygienic state of the school’s ablution block has seen its 800 student population resort to using Pit Toilets for the last 12 years, posing more health risk to the surrounding communities.

“BSP came to the assistance of the school. Our Wewak Branch staff volunteered their weekends to help the school by building a new ablution block for both male and female students. We also installed a new water tank for drinking and general use.

“The 4-week project saw our staff’s efforts assist eliminate health and sanitary threats the school and surrounding communities faced over the last 12 years. This is our way of giving back to the communities we operate in,” Mr Solala said.

Head Teacher Michael Ginio, his staff, students and the surrounding community thanked BSP for the timely assistance during the project handover.

Maprik town Mayor Paul Dingu, and LLG President Henry Ariro who were among attendees at the project handover were very pleased and acknowledged BSP’s effort in giving back to the communities.