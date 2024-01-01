PREPARATION FOR NATIONAL AGENCIES CONSULTATION

The Technical Working Group (TWG) on the Intergovernmental Financing Arrangement Review (IGFAR) held a third workshop recently in preparation for the National Agency consultations this year.

Technical Working Group comprised of 13 key agencies that are part of the Provincial, Local Level Services Monitoring Authority sub-committee on IGFAR led by the National Economic and Fiscal Commission (NEFC) and the Department of Treasury as the Chair.

According to NEFC, the Technical Working Group was first established in 2022 with the purpose to undertake the technical work surrounding the systems and processes of the Intergovernmental Financing Arrangements System.

National Economic and Fiscal Commission CEO Patrick Kennedy Painap commended the Technical Working Group for its continuous effort in undertaking the technical works surrounding the review of Intergovernmental Financing Arrangement which has resulted in tabling of the preliminary report on the sub-national consultation findings and recommendations.

“These come about as a result of your commitment. Thank you for your commitment and continuous contribution,” CEO Painap said.

The Acting Director of Prime Minister and National Executive Council, Chris Banga who is also a member of the TWG commended NEFC for leading the review exercise, adding that the review is very important as it paves the way for a revised Intergovernmental Relations (Functions and Funding) Act and also aligns government priorities to funding arrangements.

According to NEFC, the consultation plan is to gather insights, perspectives, and feedback from national agencies regarding the Intergovernmental Financing Arrangement Review (IGFAR).

The main aim is to ensure that the findings from the sub-national consultations are comprehensively addressed within respective agencies.