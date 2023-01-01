NEWLY APPOINTED COUNCIL MEMBERS FOR UPNG

Signifying a new face for governance and leadership in the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG), a total of ten newly appointed Council Members were sworn in yesterday.

UPNG Chancellor, Robert Igara indicated that only 10 have been recommended for appointment as independent members of the council among 41 applicants following public advertisement.

Mr. Igara further highlighted that there are four new female members among the 10 members and this is a significant increase from having only one female member in the interim council for the past 4 years.

The newly appointed members are;

Goiye Gileng

Gerea Aopi

Charlie Gilicibe

Peter Eafeare

Shelley Launa

Winnie Kiap

Maraia Kopkop

Kimberley Kepore

Sir Robin Fleming

Dr. Clement Waine

With Joshua Kalinoe as a nominee of the secretary.

Igara said that the new members bring significant expertise and experience into the existing interim council members of the University.