MISSIONARIES RECEIVED FOOD SUPPLIES

By Jim John

A total of 30 Seventh Day Adventist missionaries serving the people of Goroka District, Eastern Highlands Province received food supplies last Tuesday.



More than 20 bags full of fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts, greens including store goods such as rice, noodles, tin fish among others have been distributed equally among the missionaries at the district head quarter in Kama.



The Adventist Community Service (ACS) mothers from the SDA churches within the district donated the food rations worth over K5,000 which would help the missionaries to eat and gain physical strength to continue sharing Gospel to the people.



ACS coordinator of the church Mrs Veronica Baliki said under their department, plans have been set for such visitation and donation programs where church goers should not only attend Divine Services but must also have the heart to take care of the missionaries.



“Only God’s Word can change the lives of people and can bring peace and harmony in our community. Missionaries and Pastors are the mouth piece of God delivering the truth to us.” she said.



She said majority of the church mothers brought the fresh produce harvested from their own gardens whilst some have bought store goods using their own money.



All missionaries expressed their gratitude to ACS mothers for their kind gesture of donating the food.



District Director Pastor Hemsley Tabiye encouraged church goers that Gospel Ministry work involves everyone, hence such act must continue to serve others in their respective villages.