UNGGAI BENA DISTRICT SECOND IN THE COUNTRY TO COMPLETE NID REGISTRATION FOR ITS POPULATION

By Vicky Baunke



THE Unggai Bena district in the Eastern Highlands Province is the second district in country after Yangoru Sausia electorate to have completed the National Identification roll out program according to the Eastern Highlands Provincial NID Registry office.



Eastern Highlands Provincial NID Registrar Ronald Wolfie said this follows an initiative by the local Unggai Bena MP Kinoka Hitune Feo with the NID office last year with the aim to ensure that everyone in his electorate is registered.



Mr Wolfie said the registration started last year and was completed within 6 months ending last month with a total of 35, 901 population of the Unggai Bena district from the 3 LLGs, including, infants to adults and Persons living with disabilities.



He said according to the electoral commission’s common roll records the district had a population of 46, 481, however, it can be said that a difference of 10, 580 may have registered at the fix office in 2017 – 2019 or out of the province which may consists of students and those in the working class.



Mr Wolfie commended the Unggai Bena MP Kinoka Hotune Feo and the district administration for working in cooperation with the local NID office to deliver the service to the people of Unggai Bena district.



He said the Unggai Bena district is the first district also in the Highlands region and in the Eastern Highlands Province to complete the NID process and appeals to other district in the province to provide such cooperation to ensure that the people benefit from the NID service as the foundation of other services to come.