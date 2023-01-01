WORLD MALARIA DAY FOR BUK BILONG PIKININI

Buk bilong Pikinini yesterday marked World Malaria Day with awareness events at all the Library Learning Centers across PNG.

With the certainty that early awareness is the key to prevention BbP received a three Thousand Kina worth of awareness materials as donation from the Rotarians Against Malaria (RAM), organized by the Rotary Club in Port Moresby.

With this significant donation, BbP plans to distribute mosquito nets to vulnerable families and to continue to support the children with the awareness.

“It is our pleasure to be part of BbP’s World Malaria Day activities,” President of Boroko Rotary Club and Operations Manager at CHM, Joselito Tubon said. “I trust that Rotary Club of Boroko’s little contribution in creating Malaria awareness to the kids would give more value to the development of the kids in the community.” Tubon added.

As part of RAM’s awareness program, children enrolled in BbP’s Early Childhood Education program received an awareness coloring and booklet each that provides students with information about prevention and treatment and the teachers received flip-charts with detailed information.

Rotarians Against Malaria is a volunteer-run organization working with the aim to reduce Malaria.