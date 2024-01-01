CALL CENTER LAUNCHED IN KOKOPO.

The Police Emergency Toll Free Number 112 was officially commissioned in Kokopo, East New Britain Province yesterday, February 22.

The commissioning of the call center was initiated by the National Information Communication Technology Authority (NICTA) in collaboration with the Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC), mobile phone operators and the East New Britain provincial administration (ENBPA).

The commissioning will see the full implementation of the short code 112 in East New Britain province.

NICTA Director for engineering and resource planning Hans Adeg Jnr said technology has now become a means of addressing shortfalls of what people do in the society.

“The launching today signifies the partnerships between two government agencies and a provincial government in implementing a system that is beneficial to the wider community,” he said.

He said the short code 112 is totally free regardless of whichever network the user is on.

“Why we say the services through this code is vital as it is critical in saving lives or properties,” he said.

The set-up of the system in Kokopo has cost about K20 000 and Kokopo has been designated to pilot the system.

Plans are underway to have the call center available for the neighboring island provinces.

ENB provincial administrator Levi Mano commended NICTA and the police for the implementation of the call center in the province.

Mr Mano who is also the chairman of the ENB provincial law and order committee said law and order cases in the province has risen in the last five years.

“The call center will assist the police in combating lawlessness in the province,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Islands Command Perou N’Dranou said while the launch of the call center is commendable, there are certain issues that needs to be addressed.

ACP N’Dranou said police radio network is not up to standard.

“Our chances of putting up radio network is not effective as yet and this is a challenge for the provincial administration,” he said.

He further said the implementation of the system will put burdens on police manpower and in responding to issues raised via the call center.

“For a start, let us commend the efforts of everyone that worked hard for the implementation of the call center in the province,” he said.