ELEMENTARY SCHOOL FOCUSES ON EXPANSION TO CATER

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Waipu Elementary School is a special government institution situated along the border of two districts in Enga Province. Vice Minister Donald committed K200,000 while Minister Bomareo committed to fund the building of a double classroom building.

The financial assistance from the national leaders will be used to replace the semi-permanent classroom that houses the preparatory and elementary classes.

The staff and students of this only government institution in this village are forever grateful for the assistance coming in from Tewae-Siassi MP and Housing Minister Hon.Dr Kobby Bomareo and North Fly Open MP and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Issues Hon James Donald MP.

Additional infrastructures will be built to cater for the school status change from an elementary level into a primary school starting next year.

With many school aged children displaced during the year long political tribal related tribal warfare in the nearby Kompaim Ambum district, the expansion of Waipu Elementary School is timely as elementary and primary schools in the affected district were all burnt down placing pressure on this educational institution.

The village of Waipu is known as THE PROMISE LAND which will provide refugee and a safe haven for school aged children starting next year. Waipu village borders the nearby Ambum LLG with the Ambum River dividing the Wabag District from the Kompiam Ambum District of which the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) recently built a bridge joining Waipu village with these two districts.

On behalf of the staff, students and board of the Waipu Elementary School, head teacher Ms.Maria Malipu sincerely acknowledge Dr.Kobby Bomareo and James Donald for such a not only to the people of the Wabag Open Electorate but also to the people of the Kompiam Ambum Open Electorate in Enga Province as education is a generational investment.