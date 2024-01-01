UNDP TRAINS DJAG TO TACKLE CORRUPTION

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has facilitated a training on corruption risk assessment and mitigation plans for the Department of Justice and Attorney General (DJAG). The training was held in Port Moresby recently as part of the European Union-funded ‘Preventing and Countering Corruption in Papua New Guinea’ Project (PNG Anti-Corruption Project).

The two-day workshop provided the opportunity for over 40 participants to gain knowledge on how to identify and evaluate corruption risks and start developing corresponding mitigation strategies within their department and branches.

UNDP Resident Representative, Nicholas Booth, attended the training alongside the Secretary of the Department for Justice and Attorney General, Dr. Eric Kwa.

“I am very pleased that there is a movement and commitment in Papua New Guinea to carry out corruption risk assessments and develop corruption mitigation strategies within all areas of Government. The Department for Justice and Attorney General is at the heart of the rule of law sector and is thus in an ideal position to lead the vanguard of rooting out corruption in the country,’’ UNDP Resident Representative, Nicholas Booth stated.

‘’The Department for Justice and Attorney General is committed to introducing preventive measures to prevent corruption in Papua New Guinea. This training will be a useful tool for us to assess the lessons we have learned about gaps and issues in our governance processes, and how to mitigate corruption risks within our systems practically,’’ Dr. Eric Kwa stated.

UNDP will continue to provide technical assistance to the participants to develop and complete their mitigation plans.

The participants will also consider appointing “integrity officers” to oversee corruption risk assessment in their respective branches and offices of the department.

This specific training was organized as an internal training for the DJAG as one of the key implementing partners of the PNG Anti-Corruption Project. The same training will be organized for selected Social Law and Order Sector departments and agencies, as well as Government bodies involved in sectors particularly vulnerable to corruption, such as health and extractive industry.

The PNG Anti-Corruption Project is funded by the European Union and implemented jointly by UNDP and UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It is part of the EU-PNG Partnership for Good Governance Programme.