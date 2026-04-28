GOROKA DDA HOSTS FIRST DDA MEETING FOR YEAR 2026 AT GINITOKA PRIMARY AND DAY HIGH SCHOOL

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The Goroka Development Authority (GDDA) has officially conducted its first DDA meeting for the year 2026 at the Ginitoka Primary and Day High School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province yesterday.

The Ginitoka Primary School and Junior Day High School is a church based run school by the Evangelical Brotherhood Church (EBC) and a level 7 school with a student population of 1,888 students and a total of 36 teachers 18 each, the school was first established in the 1950s.

At the opening of the first 2026 DDA meeting, Goroka MP and DDA Chairman Aiye Tambua explained to the Gepahina community why the meeting was being held there.

“It is under the Organic law of the country that states that every DDA in the country must conduct 4 DDA meetings in a calender year and the meetings must be done within the community for the communities to be aware of the DDA’s decisions and participate in the budget break up of the year,” said Tambua.

The GDDA meeting was officially opened by the Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia yesterday at the Ginitoka Primary and High School.

Welcomed by students, teachers and the surrounding community, members of the Gepahina community led by the Ginitoka Junior High School Principal Mr Gispe Kapi and Primary School Head Teacher Kinston Jimmy.

Governor Sia thanked the Gepahina community that hosts the school for its warm reception, in welcoming the GDDA members into the school premises to host its first meeting.

Governor Sia also commended the Goroka DDA as the first DDA in the province to host its DDA meeting in the community officiated by the Governor.

“Goroka MP Aiye Tambua is the first MP in the province to host such a meeting within the community and inviting me to officiate the meeting, which demonstrates a sign of true leadership and interest for his people from the community level up, said Governor Sia during the opening.

“I would like to see other MPs in the province host such meetings at the community level and to bring the government to the people.”

MP Tambua said this was also the first meeting after the recent swearing in of its new DDA members which include the Mimanalo LLG President Diru Oreke, Gahuku President Wepi Olege and the Goroka Town Mayor Rapheal Oveso.

Tambua also thanked the Gepahina community and the school board for welcoming the Goroka DDA into the school to conduct its first DDA meeting.