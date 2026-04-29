PNG CHIEFS OFFICIALLY SIGN JAROME LUAI AS THEIR INAUGURAL PLAYER “001”

The PNG Chiefs are delighted to announce the official signing of four-time premiership-winning five-eighth, Jarome Luai for up to the next three seasons.

Luai is contracted for seasons 2028 and 2029 and has an option to remain at the club in 2030.

The NSW State of Origin representative and Samoan international is the club’s No.1 signing for the inaugural season.

PNG Chiefs General Manager Football, Michael Chammas said Luai’s commitment is a defining moment for the club and the nation.

“Jarome is a world-class player and a proven winner. Securing his signature is a big step forward for our club and for Rugby League in Papua New Guinea. We said we would attract the best players in the competition and we’ve done that. It is a proud moment for us,” said Michael Chammas.

“He embodies the style, passion, and competitiveness we want our team to represent. We’re thrilled to welcome Jarome and his family to the Chiefs family. I also want to wish him and the Wests Tigers all the best in the upcoming 18 months and would love nothing more for him to finish his time at the club with another premiership ring.”

On the field, Luai gives the club a marquee half around whom we can build a competitive roster. His signing will attract other quality players given his standing in the game.

Jarome Luai at the home of PNG Chiefs in Port Moresby. Picture supplied.

Off the field, the significance is even greater. Rugby league is everything to the people of PNG, and to have him choose to become the face of the club will resonate far beyond the sport. It will inspire a generation.

Jarome is a proud Pacific Islander, and his cultural values — community, family, humility, and pride in where you come from — are exactly the values this club will be built on.

The PNG Chiefs will stand for something bigger than a single country. We are also the team of the Pacific. Jarome embodies that identity, and his presence in our jersey will resonate across every Pacific community.

Luai recently visited PNG along with his family to meet with club officials and experience the country’s culture and facilities firsthand, reinforcing the strong connection between the player and the vision of the Chiefs.

Chiefs’ CEO Lorna McPherson added that this is history.

“Today is a very proud moment in our short history, signing a player of Jarome’s experience and quality sends a message that we’re serious about the development of this club,” McPherson said.

“Having Jarome and his family in PNG on the weekend showed his commitment and passion for the game and his belief in what we’re building. We’re very passionate about Rugby League in PNG, it’s what brings us together as a nation and it was great for Jarome to see that on the weekend. We now have player 001 and we’re ready to build out the strongest list in the competition.

“We’ve signed our head coach, we’ve signed our General Manager Football, our Recruitment boss and now we’ve locked in our first player. My board and executive team promised we would build out the most talented roster in the competition and that we would represent PNG with pride. Just like us, Jarome puts family and culture first, having his commitment signifies everything the Chiefs stands for and we’re very proud to have him as our first signing,” said Chair Catherine Harris.

Regarded as one of the game’s premier playmakers, Luai will play a central role in shaping the identity and success of the Chiefs as they build towards their inaugural NRL campaign in 2028.