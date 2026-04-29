NEA COMMENDS NIU POWER AND DIRIO GAS AND POWER

National Energy Authority has openly praised the contribution of Niu Power and Dirio Gas and Power beyond the energy sector and into the local Papua New Guinea communities.

National Energy Authority Managing Director Ronald Meketa, speaking yesterday at the Inaugural Energy Investment Forum, stated that the work of Niu Power and Dirio represents what local independent power producers (IPPs) will bring to the sector.

He said it is now up to the government and the regulators to create conditions for all parties in the sector to thrive from the benefits. He said Niu Power is fifty percent owned by PNG and Dirio is hundred percent Papua New Guinea owned.

“One of the benefits we have in PNG from companies like Niu Power and Dirio is that, even though they are business entities that are supposed to operate at arm’s length, they carry out and perform many community obligations. In terms of frequency control and auxiliary services, they provide to our utilities,” Meketa said.

He said some services they do are not bind by signed agreement but at their own cost.

“It is not by condition of agreement but in good faith and we appreciate that level of collaboration and continuity, so in the Pacific, we should encourage more collaboration within the Pacific and not bring the Koreans in.”

He said such collaboration in providing services to the communities is encouraging for the region, enabling local engagement to ensure Pacific is connected and reaches the energy target.

He said this will save cost and help build capacities.