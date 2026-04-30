KINA BANK DONATES K7, 000 TO SALVATION ARMY’S ‘HOUSES OF HOPE’ PROGRAM

Kina Bank Treasury Sales Treasury & Wholesale Banking General Manager Simon Kepui (left) presented the donation to The Salvation Army PNGSI Lieutenant Colonel Suzanne Stevenson of during the golf event recently. Picture Supplied.

Kina Bank recently took part in the Salvation Army PNG-Solomon Islands Red Shield Appeal Charity Golf Day, and donated K7, 000 for its ‘Houses of Hope’ program.

Kina Bank’ General Manager for Treasury and Wholesale Banking, Simon Kepui, presented the donation at the Port Moresby Golf Club last Friday.

Over 30 teams, including two teams from Kina Bank, took part in the Charity Golf Day hosted by Salvation Army.

Mr Kepui said the proceeds from the event will support the Salvation Army’s Houses of Hope (Safe Houses), which provide refuge and care for vulnerable individuals and families.

He said the residences offer counselling, gender-based violence support services, food assistance, and accommodation in locations including Ela Beach, Kainantu and Lae.

Donations also help meet vital boarding and staffing costs to ensure these homes continue operating sustainably.

Lieutenant Colonel Suzanne Stevenson of The Salvation Army PNGSI thanked Kina Bank for its continued support.

“The generosity shown through this charity golf event will make a real difference to the lives of people who rely on our Houses of Hope.

‘We sincerely thank Kina Bank and all participating teams for standing with us and supporting this important work,” Stevenson said.