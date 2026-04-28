COURT COMMITS MALOL TO STAND TRIAL

The Waigani Committal Court has committed Benjamin Malol to stand trial in the National Court on one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, under section 128 of the Criminal Code.

The matter against Malol arises from an investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) into alleged fraud involving the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation.

ICAC investigations uncovered that approximately K1.7million was paid to a company for the supply of sporting equipment and for services including social mapping and the construction of sporting infrastructure in Southern Highlands Province. The ICAC alleges that the funds were fraudulently paid and/or misapplied.

Malol at that time, was employed by Project Masters Limited, which was contracted by the PNG Sports Foundation to undertake procurement and tender activities.

In court, the presiding Magistrate Albert Daniels noted that Malol was represented by a lawyer from the Public Solicitor’s Office, the lawyer, however, did not appear on 23 April 2026. The Magistrate sated that, under section 94B of the District Court Act, the court may commit an accused for trial without reading the full file where the accused is legally represented. The Magistrate also stated that, had the counsel appeared and sought to make submissions on the sufficiency of the evidence, the court would have considered that request, however, no such request was made.

Magistrate Daniels committed the matter to the National Court for mention on 4 May 2026. The Magistrate also ordered that Malol’s bail be extended to that date.