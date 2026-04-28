Rugby League

RABBITOHS COMMENTS ON JOHNSTON SPECULATION

Photo of Lorraine Jimal Lorraine Jimal Send an email 20 minutes ago
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South Sydney Rabbitohs backline Alex Johnston insert Rabbitohs Media and Communications Manager Jeremy Monahan. Picture supplied.

By Parker Tambua

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed to Trukai Sports that the club will not comment on the online speculation on Alex Johnston until Papua New Guinea Chiefs makes the official announcement.

Rabbitohs Media and Communications Manager Jeremy Monahan said the club cannot confirm any details at this stage, adding that any official announcement will come from the Chiefs.

“We, the Rabbitohs, are not confirming anything as a club until the Chiefs are ready to make an announcement,” Mr Monahan said.

The 31-year-old winger is currently in the first year of a two-year contract extension signed with the Rabbitohs last year.

Johnston will be 33 and a free agent at the end of next season, making a potential inaugural signing with the Chiefs a strong possibility.

Photo of Lorraine Jimal Lorraine Jimal Send an email 20 minutes ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Lorraine Jimal

Lorraine Jimal

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