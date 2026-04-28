BSP APPOINTS RAY NAICKER AS GROUP CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

BSP Group Chief Information Officer Ray Naicker (left) and former Chief Information Officer Richard Nicholls. Picture supplied.

Bank South Pacific has announced the appointment of their Chief Information Officer.

Ray Naicker will assume the role from Richard Nicholls as the new Group Chief Information Officer, reporting to Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Robinson.

Bringing to the role a wealth of strategic technology leadership experience, having most recently served as Group Chief Information Officer of Nedbank Group, one of South Africa’s largest financial services organizations.

Robinson is anticipating change in transforming BSP, with the use of Artificial Intelligence to drive excellence into the future.

During more than 20 years at Nedbank, Naicker held several senior roles in technology and digital transformation, including Group Chief Digital Officer, where he established Nedbank’s Digital Fast Lane and led key initiatives to accelerate digital innovation and strengthen technology strategy across the business.

BSP Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Robinson welcomes the appointment.

“Ray’s appointment reflects the critical role that our technology strategy will play in modernising BSP for growth,” Robinson siad.

“This includes how we architect technology to support our business across PNG and the South Pacific and how we leverage new technologies such as AI to drive excellence in customer service, risk management and our financial performance.”

As part of this change, BSP’s current Chief Information Officer, Richard Nicholls, will move to

a new role with responsibility for the implementation of BSP’s new core banking platform for its Pacific Markets.

“I want to express our gratitude to Richard for the leadership and dedication he has brought to BSP’s technology function over the past six years. His commitment has been instrumental in strengthening our technology foundation and digital capability and the success of our Modernising for Growth program,” Robinson added.

Naicker’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval, and he is anticipated to commence with BSP during the third quarter of 2026.