K21M BOOST ON RESPONSE TO POLIO OUTBREAK ST

Australia has provided a total funding of K21 million supporting Papua New Guinea’s response to the recent polio outbreak, delivered through the World Health Organization.

Round 3 of the poliovirus vaccination campaign was launched earlier this week at Metoreia Urban Health Centre in Port Moresby attended by the Australian Government and the Secretary of the National Department of Health Mr Pascoe Kase marking the world Immunisation Week.

Round 3 will build on successful vaccination efforts in 2025, which helped vaccinate an estimated three million children against polio and other preventable diseases, including measles.

Australian High Commission Minister-Counsellor Ms Madeleine Moss says the speed of PNG’s response went a long way in protecting communities.

“Less than a year ago, poliovirus was detected in samples taken from two children in Lae. By June, just ten months ago, the first round of emergency polio vaccination was already underway. The speed and determination of the response demonstrated PNG’s strong commitment to protecting its children and communities,” she said.

Round 3 will now support targeted vaccination activities for children under five in provinces assessed as high risk. It will also help to strengthen disease surveillance systems to reduce the risk of future outbreaks and support the implementation of PNG’s revised National Immunisation Strategy to address persistently low vaccination coverage.

The World Immunisation Week theme for this year is a reminder that for every generation, vaccines work. Protection is not only for children, but for people of all ages, across every stage of life.

Australia remains committed to working in closely with the Government of Papua New Guinea to protect children from preventable diseases and keep communities safe and healthy.