PNG BARRAMUNDIS CONFIRMED FOR ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP EAP QUALIFIER IN JAPAN

Cricket Papua New Guinea has today confirmed the PNG Barramundis squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, to be held in Japan from May 8 to 18, 2026.

The team will depart Port Moresby on May 5, heading into the tournament with confidence following strong performances at the recent National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Mackay.

The squad features five changes from the team that last toured Oman in October 2025, reflecting increased competition and depth within the national program.

Tony Ura returns to the national side, bringing valuable experience and added strength to the batting lineup.

Meanwhile, debutants Ryan Ani and Aue Oru have been rewarded with their first call-ups following impressive performances in the Boroko Motors Isuzu T20 Smash.

Gaba Frank, an 18-year-old left-handed batter who also bowls leg spin, is regarded as one of the program’s most exciting young prospects.

Ani adds power and depth as a left-handed batter, while Oru strengthens the bowling unit as a versatile medium pacer capable of delivering across all phases of the innings.

National men’s selector Jamie Brazier said the squad reflects the continued growth and competitiveness within the program.

“This selection highlights the depth we are continuing to build. The five changes from our previous tour show that players are pushing hard for opportunities, and that competition is strengthening the overall standard of the group.

“We are pleased to welcome back Tony Ura, whose experience will be important, while also giving opportunities to emerging players who have performed consistently at national and domestic level.”

Head coach Tim McCaskill said the team is well prepared and focused on the challenge ahead.

“We are very pleased with the balance of this squad. The players have come off a strong campaign in Mackay, and that has given us a solid platform heading into this tournament.

“There is a great mix of experience and youth, and we are confident in our ability and looking forward to strong performances in Japan.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier is a key pathway event, with teams competing for progression to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.