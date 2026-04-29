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DATEC PNG APPOINTS PREETAM TALUKDAR AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 8 minutes ago
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Preetam Talukdar. Picture supplied.

The Board of Directors of Datec PNG have announced the appointment of Preetam Talukdar as the Chief Executive Officer, effective April 27, 2026.

Talukdar, who has been acting in the role since January 19, 2026 in driving the company’s strategic direction, operational excellence, and growth initiatives has gained the board’s confidence in his leadership capabilities and vision for the future.

In a statement, Datec PNG confirmed that the company has made significant progress across key strategic priorities, including retail expansion, cloud and AI infrastructure development, and strengthening customer-centric service delivery under Talukdar’s leadership.

Speaking on the appointment Chairman of Datec PNG, Moses Maladina expressed their confidence in the appointment.

“Preetam has demonstrated exceptional leadership, clarity of vision, and a strong commitment to excellence. The Board is confident that under his guidance, Datec PNG will continue to strengthen its market position and deliver sustained value to its customers and stakeholders,” Maladina said.

Commenting on the appointment, Group CEO of Telikom Limited Amos Tepi said this will align with their digital transformation.

“As a wholly owned subsidiary of Telikom Limited, Datec PNG plays a critical role in our broader digital transformation agenda,” Tepi said.

“Preetam’s appointment marks an important step in aligning leadership across the Group, and we are confident in his ability to drive innovation, strengthen synergies, and accelerate growth across our ICT ecosystem.”

The new CEO welcomes the appointment with the challenges ahead.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and grateful to the Board and Group leadership for their confidence. I look forward to building on our strong foundation, driving innovation, and leading Datec PNG into its next phase of growth and transformation,” Talukdar said. 

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 8 minutes ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

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