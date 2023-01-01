TRUKAI SUPPORTS MOROBE SHOW

Approximately two weeks remaining before the 60th 2023 Morobe Show begins and Trukai Industries limited once again come on board to support the two days event.

Trukai’s total sponsorship this year is valued at K115,000 and supports the show committee with funding towards agriculture exhibits and competitions and two tonnes of rice for all participating singsing groups.

CEO of Trukai Industries Alan Preston said, “We have been a part of this event for over 30 years and we are proud to be associated with an occasion that brings people together, boosts the local economy and encourages knowledge sharing and awareness of agricultural and cultural activities in the Morobe province and nearby provinces”.

The Morobe Provincial Agricultural show is set to take place on the November 4th and 5th at the Lae Showground.

The Show President Mike Quinn described this event as the most high profile annual event conducted in PNG.

“It is a remarkable phenomenon for a show of this size and calibre to be surviving and thriving, where many other shows in PNG have faltered. It is an incredible example of what committed, community minded volunteers can achieve. This year is a milestone event, the Diamond Jubilee 60th Morobe Show, one that promises to be the best show yet,” said Quinn.

To celebrate its 60th Anniversary, the show will have the daredevil motorbike stunt men, sky diving extravaganza, sixty-two singsing groups from around the country and many more entertainment at the main arena. Business houses from across different industries, small holders and SME’s will be there in numbers selling their products on special show prices or providing awareness on their products and services.

At the Trukai Village, show goers will find the popular Trukai buckets and umbrellas on sale and due to its demand there will be a new express stall dedicated to selling these highly sought after items. Teams will be at the information centre to provide awareness on the ‘paddy to plate’ manufacturing process including Trukai’s latest agriculture program in partnership with universities in PNG called the Smart Farmer program.

There will be a display of the village sustainable livelihood concept which is an incorporation of irrigation rice and fish farming and poultry set up. The Brand Ambassador Chef Julz’ will also be present to dish out delicious recipes created with your favourite Trukai rice.

The Trukai team will also be setting up bouncy castles at the family arena and a charity stall will be set up next to the information centre at the Trukai village to raise funds for the Lae Cancer Foundation.

Trukai Industries and other major sponsors and business houses in Lae have been working with the show committee for three to four months to ensure that this year’s 60th Anniversary of the show is the best and safest event for all people living in and around the Morobe Province.