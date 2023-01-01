50 COMPLETED TAILORING TRAINING

By Wasita Royal

A total of 50 mothers and youths from Toma-Vunadidir Local Level Government, in the Gazelle District were fortunate to be part of a two-weeks tailoring program which was the first of its kind in the LLG. The participants were awarded certificates after completing the training last Friday.

The participants were from six (6) wards Raim, Gunanaur, Vunadidir, Vunakabi, Ratavul 1 and Ratavul 2 in the upper Vunadidir zone.

LLG Community Development Officer Gevina Laria mentioned that their target groups were mothers and female youths. However, there were youths, especially men who were eager to sew and have been part of the training from the beginning to the end.

Trainer of Trainers Pastor Eddie Tal said that three courses have been taught within two weeks though timing was limited, however the trainees were able to capture many things during the training. Six (6) skills were imparted to them were designing, drafting, measuring, cutting, sewing and grooming.

Pastor Eddie Tal tried his best to train them so that they can become trainers at home to impart the same skills to their children. He told them that it’s a must they continue with the skills they have learnt in tailoring saying, tailoring is a sleeping giant in the country.

Pastor Tal challenged the participants with a scenario about his children who sew garments to meet their own school fees. He said if his children can do that, other children can do the same thing too.

He urged youths, especially men to join in tailoring. This is to drag their interests into sewing as well as minimize social issues in wards.

The Community Development Advisor Peter Tutuai stated that the East New Britain Provincial Administration has embarked on sectorial program alignments at the provincial headquarters, districts and LLGs to embrace and continue with skills training for its people.

According to Mr Tutuai, this training is part of the vision which the provincial administration has for its people for the next 10 years for the population to be educated, healthy and wealthy.

The participants were challenged by the Advisor to apply their tailored knowledge and skills in the next 10 years to move into the next level. He added that in order to move, people need transformed minds, heart, behaviour and positive attitudes despite the challenges.

LLG Manager of Toma-Vunadidir Kunai Wartabar said it has been an active two (2) weeks for the participants. He urged the participants to master the sewing skills and continue to sew.

Participants Representative Margaret Bosco said their needs have been fulfilled through this training.

Adding on to Margaret’s comment; a participant Lisie Tutuai added that they have learnt many new things on sewing, especially shirts, skirts and trousers. As they venture into this training, they have learnt a lot and it gave them confidence to sew outfits instead of buying it from tailoring shops.

The trainer and the Community Development Officer were acknowledged for their time and effort in rolling out this program to the participants.