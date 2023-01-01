PRIME MINISTER MARAPE CALLED FOR CHINA’S SUPPORT IN CLIMATE RESILIENCE PROJECTS

Prime Minister James Marape is in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President H.E Xi Jinping to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Development and Cooperation, a prominent event spanning yesterday and today.

He passionately called for China’s assistance in land reclamation, water desalination, and green energy initiatives to support small Pacific Island states facing the challenges of climate change.

Prime Minister Marape, representing the Pacific Islands Forum, has proposed to China that countries with significant carbon footprints, such as China, should collaborate with smaller Island communities and states to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“I have consistently advocated for the preference of land reclamation over the relocation of islanders who are grappling with rising sea levels and the salination of their water and arable land,” Prime Minister Marape emphasized.

“I have been a staunch proponent of this approach and hope that nations like China can partner with Papua New Guinea, offering resources like rocks, soil, and sand to support land reclamation efforts.”

During discussions with Chinese leaders, Prime Minister Marape specifically highlighted Pacific Island nations such as Tuvalu, Kiribati, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Nauru are in need of assistance at this time. He also emphasized on the importance of assisting islands and atolls within Papua New Guinea, including the Carterets, Mortlock, Nissan, Wuvulu, and many others.