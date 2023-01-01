TRUKAI GIVES K10,000 TO FRANGIPANI FESTIVAL

A cash sponsorship of K10,000 was presented to East New Britain’s Frangipani Festival by the Trukai Industries kick starting today, the two-day event included cultural dances, float parades, and canoe racing.

Trukai Industries’ support as Gold sponsors for the 29th Frangipani festival demonstrates the rice company’s support for community, education and the preservation of the PNG culture.

Frangipani Festival’s event organizer, Susie McGrade, thanked Trukai for its Gold Sponsorship commending the company for its commitment to support local events in PNG.

“Trukai’s support went towards the staging and management of the Rabaul school children’s participation in the festival’s program.

The Rabaul Frangipani Festival was initiated after the volcanic eruption in 1994, which reduced the township to ashes.

The festival not only commemorates the residents of Rabaul, but it also brings the country together remembering the community spirit involved in rebuilding Rabaul Town.

Trukai Industries’ Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, said that this year marks the industries seventh consecutive year of sponsorship towards the Frangipani Festival.

“This festival reminds us of the spirit of unity during this Independence celebration. It brings together businesses like Trukai, local and international tourists, and SMEs to support local economies demonstrating the strong sense of community,” she said.