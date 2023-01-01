EMPOWERING INFRASTRUCTURE STAKEHOLDERS WITH SKILLS

To improve the quality and efficiency of transport infrastructure works in the country, the International Labour Organization (ILO) organized a comprehensive capacity-building training on Project Scheduling and Resource Planning for key stakeholders, including transport infrastructure contractors and government officers closely involved in road construction in Wewak, East Sepik Province.

Infrastructure development played a pivotal role in PNG’s economic growth and connectivity hence the capacity-development workshop, which was held in Wewak recently, aims to equipped participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to use Primavera and Microsoft Project to effectively schedule and plan for transport infrastructure projects.

20 participants from government agencies, private contractors, and development partners attended the training which covers topics such as project lifecycle, planning, time management, work breakdown structure, resource allocation, project structure, organization breakdown structure, cost management, risk management, monitoring and control, and reporting.

The participants expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to learn about Primavera and Microsoft Project, and they said that the skills they acquired would be valuable in their work.

“This is the first time for me to attend such training. It is worthwhile to attend this one-week training. For most of us, we are used to projecting the project upon the board roughly, not using software or programs such as MS Project and Primavera. This training was an eye-opener for us. I believe that in our next couple of projects, we should use these applications to draw our project schedule to make sure that we manage our projects within time and budget,” said Mr Sani Sani, the Project Engineer from Sani Construction Limited.

The ILO, under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme, is committed to supporting the development of skills and capacities in the transport infrastructure sector in Papua New Guinea.