TRUKAI FUN RUN 2023 IN LIHIR

Local business houses and community groups in Lihir have joined hands to support the upcoming 2023 Trukai Fun Run (TFR) through the purchase of t-shirts.

These include Petro Oil, Lihir Athletics, Nationwide Scaffolding Services (NSS), Lihir Civil Construction (LCC), Anitua Retail, Lihir Auto Services, Monadelphous, Lihir Police and Anitua Protective Services (APS).

The Event Lead, Nancy Gah said, “Anitua Ltd is grateful for the support shown by these local businesses as well as the sports association, as the funds raised will go towards supporting two worthy causes.”

She added that this fundraising is to support the Kavieng General Hospital’s cancer screening clinic, as well as Team PNG to attend this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.”

“The positive response from these companies is a testament of their values to help local people in the area in which they conduct business.”

From the purchase, LCC donated 330 t-shirts to Sekunkun Primary School, while NSS donated 1 39 t-shirts to Lakuplien Primary School and Anitua Retail will be sponsoring ten students from Lihir Secondary, with a shirt each.

General Manager of NSS and Balasie, Steven Parsons said, “our business has always been active in the community, supporting health and education, and this event ticks both boxes. “

“Not only did we want to support Kavieng Hospital’s cancer screening clinic but it also gives us the opportunity to involve the local children to be part of this worthy cause. So, with this we decided to buy shirts for the entire grade seven and eight students of Lakuplien Primary School, so they can participate in the Trukai Fun Run. “

“We hope the rest of the community turn out in numbers along with the students and everybody has a great day, ” he added.

Monadelphous is another company that is known for giving back to communities through donations to local schools and clean-a-thon campaigns so their support is appreciated. “

Other companies that have supported the Lihir event include Kina Bank, Nasfund and PNG Air.