By Bradley Mariori

The annual Trans Highway 7s organized by the Morobe Rugby Union is set for the 24th-25th February with K30,000 cash prizes to be given away.

24 teams have confirmed their participation, where 16 are men’s teams and 8 are women’s teams.

Morobe Rugby Union President, Lionel Yama Kamiak (pictured) in an interview with this newsroom said they have also invited teams from other provinces to participate.

He said teams who have confirmed their participation are from Port Moresby, Rabaul and Madang.

They are yet to confirm participation from Eastern Highlands, Western Highlands and Southern Highlands Provinces.

Kamiak said 12 teams for the men’s division and 5 teams from the women’s division have paid their registration.

He added that they have eight clubs under Morobe Rugby Union who will be fielding a team or two each in the tournament.

He noted delays in funding but said the association is prepared to host the tournament.

The registration fee for the men’s division is K1,000 per team and women’s is K500.

Meanwhile, the current champions PC Ravens from Lae will be out in full force to defend their title.