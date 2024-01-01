POLICE CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL FIREARMS IN EAST NEW BRITAIN

By Wasita Royal

A significant operation by Team Rabaul successfully executed a “Haus Boi” at Iawakaka Village in the NCR of East New Britain.

According to a Situation Report for Rabaul Area of an Operation, the strategic move came amidst intensified efforts to curb the spread of illegal weapons and to maintain peace in the Community

Under the command of the Rabaul Police Station Commander Inspector Mathew Tende, officers descended after coordinated Intelligence gathering.

Team Rabaul raised the Hausboi and successfully confiscated Homemade Guns, Staple Guns, Pipes of Gun Barrels, Hook Knives, 9mm Bullets, Police Camouflage Uniform, Highlands Wool Caps, Masks, Galvanized Tubes, Homebrews and Container of Marijuana Seeds.

From Intelligence, the items retrieved were used in planned armed robberies and holdups along the North Coast Road targeting Trade Stores and PMV trucks throughout last year and early this year.

The suspects, all known, decamped while Police retrieved all their illegal homemade weapons including homebrews, clothes and marijuana seeds.

The parents and Ward Member were advised to bring in the suspects this afternoon by way of Citizens Arrests.

Police continuously are working with Informants in efforts to curb such law and order issues in Rabaul and NCR.