OPPOSITION LEADER JOSEPH LELANG RESIGNS

The Opposition leader and member of People’s National Congress Party Joseph Lelang announced his resignation from the opposition leader’s office and the PNC Party yesterday afternoon.

MP Lelang’s decision comes just a day before the vote of no confidence looms on the floor of Parliament.

“As we all know the issue of vote of no confidence is of national interest and importance. It is provided in the constitution of our country”, Lelang said.

Mr Lelang said, he received backlash from the public and through social media, questioning why he was not attending any of the political discussions or receiving political leaders that walked across.

He received criticisms for not actively participating in discussions leading up to the vote of no confidence.

“In recent weeks, I have been excluded in the discussion and press conferences because I am not a party leader.”

Lelang stated that this was the most fitting decision to preserve the Integrity of the opposition leader’s office and all shadow ministers as well as his personal integrity.

“It has been my greatest honor to serve my country and my people in my capacity as the leader of the opposition since August of 2022.”

“I thought so long and hard before taking this course of action and I have come to the conclusion that it is the right and only decision to take, to preserve the integrity of the office of the opposition leader, the shadow ministers and my personal integrity.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister James Marape and Pangu Party leader commended the opposition leader Joseph Lelang’s resignation amidst the political shift.

Prime Minister indicated that the leader is a man of virtue in the face of recent political movements where other non-credible leaders do not give respect to the Office of the Leader of Opposition.

“Honourable Lelang has exhibited commendable integrity by resigning as Opposition Leader,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

“This move will pave the way for the new entrants to rightfully occupy positions within the Opposition, as well as those in Opposition who are conniving for power at the back, to come to the front bench of Opposition so the country can see their faces and know your alternate policies.”

Prime Minister stated that Mr Lelang’s resignation underscores the consequences of undermining peers of equal standing.

“The sudden resignations of ministers and government MPs, accompanied by various allegations, reflect a misguided pursuit of power, neglecting the respect and protocol due to the leadership of the Opposition.

“There is a need for all members of the Opposition to align under coherent leadership to effectively challenge and contribute to the national discourse,” Prime Minister Marape stated.