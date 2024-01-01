TRANS HIGHWAY 7S SET TO KICK OFF

By Bradley Mariori

The Morobe Rugby Union is set to host the Trans Highway 7s this weekend in Lae at the Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium.

22 teams have registered so far for the two-day tournament which will run from Feb 24th-25th.

Of the 22 teams, 18 are men’s and 4 are women’s teams.

Morobe Rugby Union President, Lionel Kamiak thanked sponsors Capital Ruby Union, TWM Group Ltd, Iroks, Design Scope Architecture, SP Brewery, PNG Ports Corporation Ltd and Lae City Authority for their sponsorship in supporting Scrum towards the event.

He said the weekend will be a footy feast in Lae and urged the Lae community to come by to support their teams.

Gate fees stands at K2 for kids, Adult K3 and car pass k10.

Games start at 9am on Saturday.