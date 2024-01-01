GASOLINE AND DIESEL DELIVERED TO PORT MORESBY TODAY; TO ADDITIONAL PORTS IN COMING DAYS

In a statement released today Mobil Oil New Guinea Limited , an ExxonMobil affiliate , advised that a tanker is currently discharging gasoline and diesel at their Idubada Terminal here in Port Moresby today.

In the statement the affiliate company of Exxon Mobil , stated that after offloading in Port Moresby , the vessel will proceed to scheduled discharge at Ports across the country including port centre’s in Lae , Madang and Rabaul.

Additional vessels are also en-route to the country and will be arriving throughout the coming days and weeks. Mobil customers are ensured business as usual , as the company strives to cater their customers as well as assist other customers who are unable to access fuel from PUMA.