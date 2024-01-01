Agriculture Awareness Bougainville Breaking News Business Education Emergency Featured Finance History International Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Politics Real Estate Southern Tech Travel

GASOLINE AND DIESEL DELIVERED TO PORT MORESBY TODAY; TO ADDITIONAL PORTS IN COMING DAYS

by Tamara Agavi067

In a statement released today Mobil Oil New Guinea Limited , an ExxonMobil affiliate , advised that a tanker is currently discharging gasoline and diesel at their Idubada Terminal here in Port Moresby today.

 In the statement the affiliate company of Exxon Mobil , stated that after offloading in Port Moresby , the vessel will proceed to scheduled discharge at Ports across the country including port centre’s in Lae , Madang and Rabaul.

Additional vessels are also en-route to the country and will be arriving throughout the coming days and weeks. Mobil customers are ensured business as usual , as the company strives to cater their customers as well as assist other customers who are unable to access fuel from PUMA.

Related posts

Elderly face increased disability risk after emergency room visit

Reuters

Buk Bilong Pikinini goes to Tatana Community

EMTV Online

PRIME MINISTER MARAPE EMPHASIZED THE IMPORTANCE OF “RESPECTING THE RULE OF LAW”

Thomas Huliambari
error: Content is protected !!