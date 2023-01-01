TPA GRANTS REQUEST TO INSPECT ALL TOURISM ACCOMMODATION FACILITIES IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yanharry

All accommodation facilities to accommodate tourists in the tourism and hospitality industry in Enga Province will be accredited with the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) after repeated requests over the past years.



The Enga Bureau of Tourism will be affiliated with the Accommodation Classification and Accreditation Scheme (ACAS) which was approved by the Chief Executive Officer of the PNGTPA Mr.Eric Mossman Uvovo.



A team from the PNGTPA are in Enga Province conducting meetings and reviews to ensure all lodges, guest houses, motels and hotels in Enga Province are accredited with PNGTPA through ACAS.

Director for Commerce, Tourism and Culture under the Enga Provincial Administration Mrs Margaret Potane sincerely acknowledged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PNGTPA Mr.Eric Mossman Uvovo for sending in the ACAS team from Port Moresby to Wabag.



“The Enga Tourism Bureau has requested the ACAS team for accrreditation to all accommodation facilities inspection in Enga Province for some years and finally our request has been granted today,” expressed a jubilant Potane.



The Accommodation Classification and Accreditation Scheme team from the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority are currently in Wabag meeting with members of the Enga Tourism Bureau, tourism operators, representatives from the Enga Provincial Government and interested individuals.