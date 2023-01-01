RELEVANT INFORMATION REGARDING GOLD REFINERY WILL BE DISCLOSED

Discussions and concerns have been raised by individuals and relevant authorities in regards to the Gold Bullion Policy, wanting it to be made available for public consumption.

In response to a successful Supreme Court stay order that was secured by the State lawyers following a National Court order sought by Justin Parker, Prime Minister James Marape addressed the issue by affirming that the pertinent details concerning the proposed gold refinery will be made available to stakeholders and plaintiff Justin Parker of Golden Valley Enterprises Limited.

“Despite a Supreme Court issuing a stay on the National Court order, we will still provide relevant information on the gold bullion project for public interest and transparency,” PM Marape said.

“As a responsible government, we are committed to providing all stakeholders and Golden Valley Enterprises with the necessary information pertaining to the project and its scope. This commitment is not intended to question the National Executive Council process.

“We will ensure transparency by supplying sufficient information that outlines the project’s objectives and implications. There will be no secrecy surrounding this value-added project, which serves the national interest.”

Prime Minister emphasized that the disclosure would encompass crucial aspects such as the genesis of the project, the identities of the project proponents, and the project’s scope. “It is essential to maintain decorum and respect for the Cabinet process throughout this disclosure,” he said.