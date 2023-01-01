TOKUA CELEBRATED 2023 WORLD METEOROLOGICAL DAY FOR THE FIRST TIME

By Wasita Royal

Every year, Weather Services only celebrate the World Meteorological Day at their head-quarters in Port Moresby; in 2023 with its theme:The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generations’ was different because all Weather Stations across the country were included in the celebrations yesterday, through a ZOOM call which connected all out stations to partake in the event in Port Moresby.

Daisy Pirou the Meteorological Observer for the National Weather Service in East New Britain told Emtv that; the celebration, showcased the essential contributions of national meteorological and hydrological services to the safety and well-being of the society.

Pendrou explained that; the Meteorological World reflects tropical weather, climate and water related issues which originated from the International Meteorological Organization which was founded in 1873 to facilitate the exchange of weather information across the national borders.

“Weather Services are based in airports because we deal with aviation weather too. We also give information to the general public that’s through the media and agriculture and construction companies for their data, etc,” she said.

Last week’s World Meteorological Organization Day’s Activity was done at the head office through speeches where all out stations took part in.

Daisy Pirou said, next year wilI be a bit different as Tokua will be well prepared for the celebration.