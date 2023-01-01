By Wasita Royal

Kokonas Indastri Koporeisen (KIK) in East New Britain Province has assisted to stabilize law and order issues in Gelagele Nordup by providing training on high valued coconut products and dwarf coconut seedlings distribution.

Through, the Manager for Industry Capacity Building and Strengthening for KIK in PNG- Mr Ephriam Tade; Gelagele Nordup Resettlement Youths were supplied with 2,070 young dwarf coconut seedlings to plant last week at Nordup Origin in Rabaul; to stabilise law and order issues and rehabilitate them.

This event coincided with the World Forest Day where youths from Nordup Resettlement Area in Gelagele, gathered at Nordup Village to witness the symbolic planting by Mr Ephraim Tade and other stake holders.

Mr Martin Maden the Pro Chancellor for PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment who is also from Nordup Village thanked KIK for the intervention.

Mr Maden told Emtv that Gelagele community has had its share of challenges and this assistance from KIK is a way forward for the community. As an elder in his community, he appreciates the action taken by KIK saying, this is the beginning and they really appreciate KIK for listening to their cry. They were surprised because nobody has responded in a big way.

Dwarf Coconut planting materials of 3 varieties have been given to the villagers including the youths who have been involved in the fighting in the Gelagele Nordup Resettlement Area.

KIK Officers and Technical People have assisted the villagers to identify the coconut dwarf types that will be planted and has decided on the farming modules to develop the new coconut varieties.

NARI Expats and the University of Natural Resource and Environment with Kairak together with the Fresh Produce Development Corporation were all there at the event.

These organizations are looking at how they can support the community in partnership with KIK to help stabilize law and order issues and totally remove the root of systematic problems that East New Britain is facing and address the economic issues.