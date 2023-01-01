THIRTY CANDIDATES FOR LAGAIP OPEN

By Samuel Raitano

Thirty candidates have paid their nominations to run for Lagaip Open electorate in Enga Province for the supplementary election.

The nominations ended on a good note with the last of the thirty candidates paying their fees ten minutes before close of nominations on Thursday, September 28th.

The nominations were done at Laiagam station before the returning officer George Puio witnessed by election manager Anton Iamau and Enga Provincial Police Commander George Kakas.

PPC Kakas was given the honour to pull out names of each candidate to allocate their box number.

Meanwhile, PPC Kakas has advised the candidates and their supporters to behave themselves as security personnel will be closely observing the election process so that there is no repetition of the failed elections last year.

He also called on all candidates to be present on Tomorrow October 3rd to meet him and the election operations command team for an awareness outlining the Do’s and Don’ts of the election process and to receive a personal pledge from each of them to conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

PPC Kakas said though they have been given short notice, but they have prepared themselves months ago.

There are 70 polling sites and the provincial police commander is looking at deploying enough manpower to cover these sites.

Awareness campaign has already started a week ago with police personnel travelling to the three Local Level Governments, Pilikambi, Laiagam and Surinki for a free, fair and safe election.