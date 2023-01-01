FORTY-EIGHT FAMILIES LEFT HOMELESS IN BARARAT VILLAGE, EAST SEPIK PROVINCE

By Thelma Allingham

Forty-eight families in Bararat Village of Sausso LLG in the Yangoru Saussia District, in East Sepik province were left homeless after Mobile Squad 15 raided their village and burnt down houses, leaving almost 200 men, women and children, homeless.

The matter was reported to the responsible authorities but nothing has been done to assist those 48 displaced families, according to Bararat village Spokesman Max Ningi.

Ningi said it’s been a month and two days now and not even the Local Level Government President nor the MP for the District has bothered visit the village and assess their situation.

He said the Mobile Squad 15 raided the village on august 31st, following the speculation of the death of one of their colleague which they suspected of sorcery related and burnt down the whole village.

Bararat Village ward councillor Lazarus Huriahawa who was present during the raid said his houses were burnt down on the 30th by relatives of Late Constable Handuo and because of that he had called in the police however when the police arrived, instead of helping they completely destroyed the village.

As villagers are struggling to rebuild their homes, they are calling on the district and provincial administration to assist them because more than 200 people including children have been left homeless by this brutal act by Mobile squad 15 without proof and proper justifications of the suspected death of their comrade, Late Constable Balthazar Handuo.

Attempts to get comments from the LLG president and the Police hierarchy were unsuccessful.