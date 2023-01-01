DIGITAL PLATFORM WAY FORWARD

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mt Hagen City Authority Leo Noki during the official opening of the Department of Implementation & Rural Development (DIRD)’s Bilum Digital Platform for the Highlands Region stakeholder’s consultation, awareness and readiness workshop in Mt. Hagen said the Bilum Digital Platform is trying to strengthen good governance, accountability, transparency and ultimately improve service delivery.

“I think such a system should have been introduced even before the inception of DSIP and now Service Improvement Program (SIP) to strengthen the monitoring, evaluation and reporting, making everyone accountable and take stock of how much SIP has contributed towards the national development indicators,” Mr. Noki said.

He thanked DIRD Secretary Aihi Vaki and his management for selecting Western Highlands to be the first province in the Highlands Region to introduce Bilum Digital Platform.

“I encourage all of us especially Western Highlands Provincial Administration, the four District administration and Finance Officers to spend quality time over these couple of days, participate meaningfully, and buy-into the concept and start using it to achieve the long-term goal and objective of this initiative.”

Seeing the National Agency Collaboration in this endeavor, I already sensed the significance of this Bilum Digital Platform,” he said.

The digital platform was developed to the DIRD’s specifications (user name) as required by Administrative Guidelines and Financial Instruction of the 2019 and the Government of Papua New Guinea’s new Digital Transformation Policy 2021.

This Digital Platform is a cloud based management system developed to enable effective coordination, management and reporting of the output and outcome of Service Improvement Program (PSIP & DSIP) in the country.

The main goal of this integrated Bilum Digital Platform is to “Strengthening Good Governance through digital innovation in partnership with all stakeholders.”

The four days consultative workshop began on Monday at the Highlander Hotel and will conclude Thursday this week.