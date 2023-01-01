The Gulf Province Sports Trust (GPST) and the High Performance Unit of the PNG Sports Foundation recently announced the launch of their collaborative program, “The Quest for Excellence.”

The groundbreaking initiative aims to foster talent identification and develop a comprehensive database of athletes in the Gulf Province.

GPST in a statement recently affirmed that plans have been finalized and the workshop is set to equip sports teachers from all Gulf schools with essential knowledge and skills to identify sporting talents within the province.

CEO of GPST, Lawrence Lahari said “The Quest for Excellence” recognizes the importance of nurturing young Gulf Province athletes and will provide them with the necessary support and opportunities to excel in their chosen sports.

“By empowering sports teachers with fundamental training, the program aims to enhance talent identification processes and establish a robust database of sports talents in the Gulf Province” he said.

GPST is the central coordinating and managerial body responsible for overseeing all sporting programs, activities, policies, and facilities in Gulf Province.

The trust made known that once the workshop concludes, “The Quest for Excellence” will embark on a journey to six selected schools in the Gulf Province.

The program’s High Performance team will work closely with school administrators, teachers, and students to identify and evaluate sporting talents. All data collected will be compiled to create a comprehensive database, aimed at providing valuable insights and opportunities for talented athletes to showcase their potential.

The High Performance Unit of the PNG Sports FoundaKon is a specialized division focused on

idenKfying, supporKng, and nurturing elite athletes in Papua New Guinea. It plays a crucial role in

providing comprehensive training, faciliKes, and resources to athletes aspiring for excellence.

The program will commence this Friday 7th July with an inaugural Coach Education Workshop, organized by the GPST through the Gulf Provincial Education arm and the High Performance Unit.