NCC INDUCTION GRADUATION

It is important that all Public Servants undergo an induction training before being certified permanent public servants in the public sector.

Over 50 participants from National Cultural Commission participated in a 2 weeks Public Service Induction training run by the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance.

Today, those participants graduated and are now certified public servants, who will go out and serve the people of PNG.

This training equips the participants with skills and knowledge needed to better serve the people.

JayJay Ere the Human Resource Personnel for NCC elaborated on the initiative in taking this next big step in the Ministry.

He said, “we just recently did recruitment for NCC upon approval from Department of Personnel Management and we did our first batch of recruitment, majority of these graduates are new hires. It is very important that we’ve inducted them to serve as public servants.”

Participant, Moi Karukuru gave her take on the induction. She stated, “personally, it has been a milestone achievement. After this training, I understand that it is about public conduct.

This was the advice from Program Manager for PILAG Jack Kwa to the new graduates of the public sector.

“The advice I would give this fully pledged public servants is that they must be change agents, try to change the culture of the public sector, he said.”

These new graduates now understand the importance of the role they play in society.