NAWAEB DISTRICT SIX MONTHS PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION REPORT

By Bradley Mariori

Nawaeb in the Morobe Province, has so far set the pace in the country with the completion and presenting of the Nawaeb District 6 Months Project Implementation Report.

MP Theo Pelgen said he presented the report to Prime Minister Hon. James Marape during Parliament caucus and he was very supportive of the report.

“PM Marape said this is the first time for any district in the country to present a six-months report since taking office in 2022,” Pelgen said.

Pelgen said he believe with the support of key national leaders, Nawaeb District development aspirations will be catered effectively and furthermore with the backing of the Nawaeb District Administration Team.

He said he want all focus of the district on the main item which is infrastructure where Nawaeb District has been suffering from lack of this service for many many years.

“Whilst striving to achieve big development agendas, we must capture the small development agendas as well that will allow the people to embrace urban services in their rural settings.

“We are also focusing on small development agendas in rural areas to allow the people to feel human and not forgotten.”

He said that now with the new District Administration Headquarters to be built this year onwards, public servants in the district will have access with new facilities to utilize that will increase effective service delivery.