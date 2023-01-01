TEWAE-SIASSI ELECTION PETITION COMPETENCY HEARING RESERVED FOR DECISION

By Mortimer Yangharry

The election petition case of the Tewae-Siassi Open Seat in Morobe Province will be made known soon whether it is competent to continue or will be dismissed in its entirety.

Yesterday at the Waigani National Court, Justice John Kaumi fixed Friday June 16, 2023 to deliver the decision on the matter of competency regarding the election petition case.

Former MP Mao Zeming is disputing the second term win of Dr Kobby Bomareo who first unseated Zeming in the 2017 National General Elections.

Incumbent MP and Housing Minister Hon. Dr Kobby Bomareo said that he respects the rule of law and whatever grievances the petitioner has is being appropriately addressed by the court.

The medical doctor turned politician said that his maiden election victory in 2017 was disputed but be eventually won after a lengthy court battle and this election petition is the second for him to go through with the same petitioner.

The Pangu Pati stalwart is confident that the competency hearing will be determined soon enabling him to focus more on his national responsibilities as a State Minister and continue service delivery to the people of the Tewae-Siassi Open Electorate.

Minister Bomareo is committed to continue to deliver service and development to the Wasu LLG, Siassi LLG and the Sialum LLG as he was mandated by the people for a second term for the continuation of service delivery in their respective communities.

The second term MP assured his people that the court will not directly affect the flow of service and development into the electorate but it hinders the focus and concentration required to wholeheartedly serve the people on a regular basis.