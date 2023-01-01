23 JOINS DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS.

As a result of the MoU signed in early November of 2022 between PILAG and the Department of Foreign Affairs, 23 new recruits were inducted today into the public service.

The MoU enabled provision for long term training courses by PILAG for the Department’s officers.

Speaking on behalf of the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Elias Wohengu was Acting Director General in Multilateral and Development Cooperation Division for the Department of Foreign Affairs, Buri Gari, said the training was very beneficial for the department.

Mr. Gari stressed that the department will continue to engage PILAG as a key partner for the training and building capacity.

Upon completion of their week-long induction training, the 23 new recruits today took their Declaration of the Loyalty of Oaths to Public Service

“This signifies your commitment to serve the department and the public as whole”, Gari said

“I expect you all to serve with diligence in accordance with the expected standards of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the general orders of the public service” he emphasized.