TEMPORARY LAE MARKET

By Bradley Mariori

Work is still going on in the temporary Lae main market at Downtown in Lae and should be completed around March or April.

Interim Lae City Authority CEO, Robin Calistus says they were looking at completing the temporary market at the end of this month but there were situations beyond their control which delayed the completion of the temporary market.

Calistus says by mid March or April of this year, the temporary market will be completed and they’ll move everybody there and start demolishing the old market.

He says engineers advised that it will take 18 months to complete the new market.

Once the new market is completed, the temporary market will be removed and its facilities there will be moved elsewhere for Satellite markets elsewhere in Miles, Malahang, and other areas in the city.

The total value of the market is about K45m for the market and relocation and LCA given K5m with other funding from the New Zealand and Australian government who chipped in to help.