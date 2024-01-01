KOKOPO COURTHOUSE GOES UP IN FLAMES YESTERDAY EVENING

By: Wasita Royal

Tragedy struck earlier yesterday night when the Kokopo National Courthouse Room 2 became engulfed in flames between 7 and 8 o’clock in the evening.

PNG Power, acting swiftly to prevent further damage, rushed to the scene to switch off the power and standby genset. Meanwhile, the fire fighters from Kokopo arrived just in time to battle the blaze and successfully extinguish the fire.

Officers from the Court House were alerted as they made their way down to their Archive to remove files from inside in case the fire burn the archive files.

The swift response also saw a fire truck from CPL Ulaveo and Tokua Airport standing by in case of further emergencies, along with KCentral’s water truck lending crucial support to the fire fighting efforts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage .